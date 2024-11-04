Some assailants have abducted a middle-aged man, suspected to be a businessman in the Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened late on Sunday while the victim was driving home from a function.

Sources in the area said the gunmen whisked their victim away after double-crossing his vehicle opposite Ezeani Primary School in the Alor community.

One of the sources who does not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the incident said, “The incident occurred at about 6:47 pm yesterday(Sunday). The man was driving in his car, a Toyota Corolla with the plate number: EKY-102GK, before the hoodlums double-crossed him opposite Ezeani Primary School.

“The suspected kidnappers shattered the windscreens of his car, smashed his head with the boot of their gun bundled him into the booth of their car and whisked him away.

“Although we could not recognise his face as blood had covered it when the assailants forced him out of his vehicle, we suspect he is a businessman and a member of this community.”

“The victim’s car was abandoned with blood stains all over it. It was like a commando film as residents around the vicinity ran into hiding and were watching what was happening from their hiding places.”

This incident was also corroborated by a video currently trending on social media, showing a vehicle abandoned on the roadside, which was said to belong to the victim and which he was cruising before his abductors stormed.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said an investigation is ongoing.

Ikenga said, “The Command has started investigation of a reported abandoned, but recovered vehicle in Alor Community, Idemili South LG.

“Preliminary information revealed that the victim was abducted by yet unidentified persons.

“Meanwhile, the operatives are working with the persons in the area for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the suspects.”