The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of non teaching staff unions in tertiary institutions, says it has suspended its ongoing strike for one month, effective from Nov. 5.

JAC comprises the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Mr Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU said this in a statement jointly signed by Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, President of SSANU on Sunday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that JAC had directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike on Oct. 28, to demand for non-payment of four months’ salaries and non- implementation of other demands.

It said the decision to suspend the ongoing strike for a month was due to exhaustive deliberations held with the Federal Government.

According to him, these high-level engagements culminated into extracting an irrevocable commitment from the Federal Government that two out of the four months salaries would be paid in staggered forms.

He said that a payment of the agreement had been made in October 2024, adding that the second month would be paid by the end of November.

”Arising from the above and in view of the level of commitment exhibited by the new Minister of Education and the leadership of the Department of State Services.

“The leadership of JAC, after several contacts and other patriotic considerations, hereby directs that the ongoing strike be suspended for one month effective Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

“Branch leaders of both NASU and SSANU are hereby directed to convene a joint congress in their respective campuses.

“We wish to reiterate that discussions on the remaining two months, the N5O billion Earned Allowances, Arrears of 25/35 per cent and the Wage Award have been revisited and are undergoing deliberations,” it said