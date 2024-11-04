Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has reportedly flown out of Nigeria a few days after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Although he did not reveal his destination, Bobrisky, in a series of videos shared on his Instagram story on Monday morning, announced that he was travelling on a first-class ticket.

“See you soon, Nigeria. This girl bought a first-class ticket three times; that’s over 30 million. Raise the bar for this girl,” he boasted.

He humorously remarked on the disfigurement of his passport photo, saying, “That passport disfigured my picture.”

Bobrisky’s departure comes on the heels of a series of events that unfolded last week.

The embattled cross-dresser was stopped and removed from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight at Murtala Muhammed International Airport while attempting to travel to London on Thursday night.

He alleged that he sustained injuries during the incident and subsequently alerted his followers on social media.

Following the altercation, he was taken to the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja, where he reportedly faced questioning regarding claims that he had bribed officials with N15 million to dismiss money laundering charges against him.

He was later released on bail on Saturday after he reportedly denied bribing the EFCC in his confessional statement made at the commission’s headquarters.

Bobrisky’s legal troubles began in April 2024, when he was sentenced to six months in prison for naira abuse.

Although initially incarcerated at Kirikiri Prison, reports emerged that he spent only three weeks in confinement before being discreetly relocated to an undisclosed private location.

The situation escalated further in September when a social media influencer, Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, released an audio recording allegedly featuring Bobrisky discussing the bribery of EFCC officials to drop money laundering charges against him.