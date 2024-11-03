The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 130 individuals, including 113 foreign nationals (87 males and 26 females) primarily of Chinese and Malaysian origin, along with 17 Nigerian collaborators (4 males and 13 females), over their alleged involvement in high-level cybercrimes, hacking, and activities threatening national security.

According to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the arrests were made in a coordinated operation by the Police Zonal Command Headquarters, Zone 7, led by AIG Benneth Igweh and the Commissioner in charge of the NPF National Cybercrimes Centre, CP Ifeanyi Henry Uche.

The operation targeted a building in the Next Cash and Carry area of Jahi, Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other advanced equipment to facilitate criminal activities. The operation, conducted on Saturday, November 3, 2024, was led by AIG Igweh and involved officers from the Nigeria Police Force Zone 7 Command in Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

“We are conducting thorough investigations and scientifically analyzing the evidence recovered from the suspects,” the statement noted. “The suspects will be charged to court once investigations are completed. Updates on the progress of the investigation will be provided to the public in due course.”