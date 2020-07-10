NDA denounces social media accounts for Commandant

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna has denounced fraudulent social media accounts linked to the Commandant, Major-General Jamil Sarham.

A statement sent to The Triumph by the Academy’s spokesperson, Abubakar Abdullahi said some fraudsters are using fake social media accounts claimed to be owned by the commandant, especially on Facebook soliciting money from prospective applicants for securing admission into Academy.

“We wish to state clearly that these accounts are fake and the works of fraudsters. The NDA has no part in the establishment or operations of these fraudulent social media accounts.

“Invariably, we wish to warn the general public to be wary of these accounts and that anyone conducting any business with them does so at their own peril.

“For the purpose of clarity, the Commandant, Major-General Jamil Sarham, does not have any official social media handle for conducting official NDA matters,” Mr. Abdullahi said.

According to the statement, all NDA activities are transmitted via official website: www.nda.edu.ng, Facebook and Twitter handles @DefenceAcademyNG and @HQ_NDA respectively.

It therefore warned people to ignore any information from these fake social media accounts.