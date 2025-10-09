A significant breakthrough in Egypt has raised hopes of ending the two-year war in Gaza that has claimed over 67,000 lives and triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, which includes a pause in fighting and the release of hostages and prisoners.

In Tel Aviv, families of hostages expressed overwhelming emotion. “I can’t explain what I am feeling. It’s crazy,” said Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is among those expected to be released. “I will hug him, kiss him, and just tell him I love him… to see his eyes looking into mine.”

The impact of the news is also being felt in Gaza, where famine continues and much of the population has endured relentless bombardment. “For sure, it is a feeling of joy,” said Saeed Awad, a Palestinian paramedic. “We had to ask for confirmation because we didn’t believe it. Now we wait for this suffering to end.”

Israel’s cabinet is expected to vote on the agreement soon. Key issues remain unresolved, including whether Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza post-conflict.

Under the current deal, Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days. In return, the Israeli military will withdraw from most of Gaza, marking the most concrete step toward de-escalation since the war began. – Africa News.