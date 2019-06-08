New Lagos Assembly begins life, Obasa retains seat as Speaker

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated the 9th House of Assembly in the state, following the closure of the eighth Assembly on Thursday.

After the inauguration, the erstwhile speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, representing Agege I constituency, retained his position as the speaker, while Mr Wasiu Eshinokun-Sanni, representing Lagos Island I, also retained his seat as the Deputy Speaker.

NAN reported that the governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said he looked forward to a harmonious relationship with the House to move the state forward.

He said, “As we commence the legislative duties, it is important to remind ourselves that although we belong to different arms of government, we are all accountable to the people of this great state who have reposed a great deal of trust and confidence in our party.’’

Meanwhile, Mr Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu I) emerged as the Majority Leader; Mr Wahab Jimoh (Apapa II) as the Deputy Majority Leader; Mr Rotimi Abiru (Somolu II) as the Chief Whip while a second-term female lawmaker, Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II) emerged as the Deputy Chief Whip.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, had in his address said all the 40 members of the Assembly were elected on the platform of the APC.

Meanwhile, the Eighth Ogun State House of Assembly ,on Friday, wound up its proceeding, claiming it passed no fewer than 67 bills and many resolutions within the eight years which included seventh legislature .

The Speaker of the Assembly, Suraju Adekunbi disclosed that the 7th and 8th Legislative sessions he led for eight years passed a total of sixty-seven bills and numerous resolutions.

Adekunbi said this at the valedictory session of the 8th Assembly held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.