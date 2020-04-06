Niger, Kaduna relax curfews

The Kaduna State Government has reviewed the restriction of movement which was imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, to enable people to stock up food and other essentials.

In a broadcast to the people of the state, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe said that ‘’the restriction of movement will be lifted every Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders in food and other essentials will open their shops on these two days.’’

Dr Balarabe, who apologized for the inconvenience of the restriction of movement, said that the decision was taken because of the extraordinary times which was brought about by COVID-19.

The Deputy Governor appealed to the people of the state to still ‘’observe social distancing, avoid crowded places and to wash our hands regularly.’’

Also, the Niger State government has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew had first been slammed on the state from 8am to 8pm, but was later reviewed to from 10am to 12 midnight.

The chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, announced the further relaxation of the curfew on Sunday, saying people can now move from 8am to 2pm daily.

Matane said the action is to enable people stock food items in their homes.

He also directed civil servants on grade levels 1-12, who had been working from home, to resume their normal official duties Monday.

In addition, Matane, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), directed that markets will now be opened from 8:00am to 2:00pm to enable the people buy food stuff and other essential things and go back to their houses, adding that: “The marketers are expected to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures as spelt out by health officials.”

He however maintained that the 12-border entry points to the state will remain closed, pointing out that “intra and inter state movements of people and vehicles across the state remain banned”.

Covid-19 has not recorded any positive case since the outbreak but has been monitoring and isolating those that have had contacts with positive patients.