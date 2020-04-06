Gov. Seyi Makinde recovers, tests negative for COVID-19

April 6, 2020 0

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

This is coming six days after the governor tested positive for the COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.

The governor had on March 30th, announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus, stating that though he is asymptomatic, he will continue to self-isolate.

However, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, Governor Makinde in the late hours of April 5th, announced that he had received his second negative test result for COVID-19.

He thanked everyone who had prayed and supported him within the course of his isolation, with a special appreciation of Professor Temitope Alonge who stood in for him as head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Poly lecturers suspend planned indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its planned indefinite strike, billed to begin on today (Monday, April 6) after a fifteen-day notice which expired on Friday, April 3, 2020 ...