Nigeria records 189 new coronavirus cases, total now 57,145

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,145.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

“On the 19th of September 2020, 189 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57145 cases have been confirmed, 48431 cases have been discharged and 1095 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 189 new cases are reported from 15 states in Nigeria; Lagos (70), Plateau (37), FCT (24), Kaduna (19), Rivers (12), Oyo (5), Ogun (4), Ebonyi (3), Katsina (3), Ondo (3), Osun (3), Imo (2), Yobe (2), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.