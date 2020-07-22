Nigeria records 576 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 37,801 the number of confirmed cases in the country.
It also said four persons have died from COVID-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, raising the death tally to 805.
Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 88 new cases;
Kwara, 87;
Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 82;
Plateau, 62;
Ondo, 39;
Enugu, 28;
Oyo, 26;
Taraba, 24;
Kaduna and Ebonyi, 20 each;
Edo,17;
Cross River, 16;
Kano, 14;
Rivers, 11;
Ogun, 10;
Delta, nine;
Nasarawa and Osun eight each;
Katsina, three;
Imo, two;
while Kebbi and Borno recorded one each.
It said: “Nigeria has recorded 37,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 15,677 patients have been discharged, while 805 persons have died.”