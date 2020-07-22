Nigeria records 576 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 37,801 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It also said four persons have died from COVID-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, raising the death tally to 805.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 88 new cases;

Kwara, 87;

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 82;

Plateau, 62;

Ondo, 39;

Enugu, 28;

Oyo, 26;

Taraba, 24;

Kaduna and Ebonyi, 20 each;

Edo,17;

Cross River, 16;

Kano, 14;

Rivers, 11;

Ogun, 10;

Delta, nine;

Nasarawa and Osun eight each;

Katsina, three;

Imo, two;

while Kebbi and Borno recorded one each.

