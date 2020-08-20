Nigeria reports rising COVID-19 cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed 50,000 mark on Wednesday as the nation records 593 new cases.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) puts the nation’s overall infection at 50,488, with 37,304 recoveries and 985 deaths.

In the last four days Nigeria has been recording increasing cases after more than two weeks of downturn.

In the 593 infections recorded on Wednesday, Plateau State topples Lagos, ramping up 186 cases, with Lagos raking in 172 new cases.

Plateau and Lagos record more than half of the cases churned in on Wednesday.

According to NCDC, “till date, 50,488 cases have been confirmed, 37304 cases have been discharged and 985 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

It added that “the 593 new cases are reported from 16 states- Plateau (186), Lagos (172), FCT (62), Oyo (27), Delta (25), Rivers (20), Ondo (19), Edo (18), Kaduna (17), Enugu (12), Akwa Ibom (10), Ogun (7), Abia (6), Gombe (6), Kano (3) and Osun (3)”

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases were derived from 363,331 tests conducted nationwide.

Currently, the nation has 12,452 active cases of the virus to manage.

