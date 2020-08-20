Police IG deploys detectives to track Oyo serial killer

…as protesters stone policemen in Ibadan over vanished killer

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has declared Sunday Shodipe, the Ibadan alleged serial killer, who escaped from detention, wanted.

The police boss has also deployed additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the state police command in the ongoing manhunt and efforts to re-arrest the suspect.

Shodipe is a prime suspect in the multiple murders of innocent citizens at Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja.

According to a statement by the force public relations officer, Frank Mba, the team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book. The IGP, who condemned the unfortunate escape from lawful custody of the suspect, has directed the commissioner of police, Oyo State command to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspected Ibadan serial killer.

The CP has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect. All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law.

Protesting members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANs) stoned policemen in Ibadan Wednesday over the disappearance from police custody of serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

The students had arrived at the Police Headquarters in Eleyele with placards, demanding the rearrest of Shodipe.

The protest went on peacefully until some of the protesters began attacking security personnel at the command with stones and other dangerous objects.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) in Oyo State, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident in an interview with NAN.

Fadeyi said that members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) came to the command’s headquarters to protest the escape of Shodipe.

“The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, with all the management, came around to attend to them and allow them express their grievances.

“They made series of demands, including that the escaped suspect be rearrested and the CP assured them that he will do everything within his powers to ensure that the suspect is rearrested and brought to book,” Fadeyi said.

The PPRO said that the commissioner appealed to the protesters although they eventually became violent and were dispersed.

He, however, said that no officer sustained injury during the attack.

” We gave them the opportunity to do whatever they wanted to do and we were just standing by to ensure that there was no break down of law and order,” Fadeyi said.