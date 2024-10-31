Social media has been filled with tributes for the late veteran Nollywood actor Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles Olumo or “Agbako,” as fans and colleagues share memories of the iconic performer.

On Thursday, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) announced the passing of Agbako in a statement on Instagram by its president, Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr. Latin.

He wrote, “#tampanglobal announces the passing of Pa Charles Olumo Sanyaolu, fondly known as AGBAKO. Details of the burial arrangements will be shared at a later time. Good night father, 25/02/1923 to 31/10/2024.”

Actor Jide Kosoko also confirmed Agbako’s demise as he wrote: “Good night ooo, Baba Charles. a.k.a Agbako, 101 years, ba wasa ba. R I P.”

Actor Kunle Afod said, “Good night pa Charles Olumo (Baba Agbako), the oldest actor. 101 years, Sun re ooo, O dabo, O di Oju Ala.”

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, wrote, “Awwwwwwww may his soul rest in peace. Wow. Oluwa tobi loba”

Film Maker / Movie Distributor, Kazim Adeoti, wrote, “May his soul rest in peace. Orun ‘re o Baba.”

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, wrote, “May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omo Butty, wrote, “Rest well sir. No matter how old our loved ones are, we never want to see them go! Kudos boss Afod for all you do.”

Agbako, born in 1923, was a beloved figure in the Yoruba film industry, known for his powerful portrayals of characters like chiefs, warriors, and villains.

Starting his career in stage plays, he seamlessly transitioned to film as the industry evolved, becoming a key figure in Nollywood’s early days.

With memorable roles in classics such as Ogbori Elemosho and Atorunmo, Agbako’s performances captivated audiences for decades and earned him a place as a Yoruba film legend.

Agbako clocked 101st this year.