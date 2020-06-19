Obaseki’s defection not news to us – APC

The All Progressives Congress, on Friday, said the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, left its fold a few days ago.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent, in Abuja.

He was reacting to the news that the governor has left the party’s fold to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Issa-Onilu said, “It has not come to us as a surprise. We knew he had defected long ago because he resigned his membership of the party, which we have accepted. So, you can’t defect twice.

“So, if he is defecting again, we don’t know whether what he has just done now is news any longer.”

Obaseki was declared ineligible to contest the APC Governorship Primary on account of discrepancies in his credentials.

He resigned his membership of the APC and declared he would make his new destination known in a few days.

He went on to hold a series of meetings with Governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party as well as other Stakeholders.

The governor has, however, officially joined PDP Friday in Edo state on Friday