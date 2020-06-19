Court restrains Giadom from acting as APC chairman

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, restrained the former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, from Acting as the National Chairman of the party.

The court presided over by Justice Florence Fiberesima in the suit filed by Dele Moses & Others, granted an order of perpetual injunction also restraining Giadom from parading himself as a member of the National Working Committee of the APC.

The Court further stopped Giadom from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to the Independent National Electoral Commission or any other body or institution in the capacity of the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the APC or howsoever as an officer of the APC.