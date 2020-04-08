Ogun State launches mobile app for COVID-19 self-assessment

The Ogun State government has deployed a mobile application for residents to undergo assessment on an individual basis in the event of being infected with COVID-19.

This comes a month after the state launched an updated mobile application for health workers which has been deployed to all government and private health facilities across its 20 local government areas to aid information sharing.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, confirmed the latest development in a statement on Tuesday.

She stressed that the new application – Ogun COVID-19 Assessment – was not for diagnostic purpose but to determine the risk of residents’ exposure to the disease.

Coker explained how the application works, saying responses would be monitored on the State Ministry of Health’s dashboard.

“This mobile application is an assessment tool for the individual members of the public on the basic symptoms of Coronavirus. It can be downloaded on Google play store. The App is not for diagnostic purpose.

“Responses are monitored on a dashboard at the Ministry of Health which will flag high-risk individuals as red who are promptly followed up by the State Epidemiologist,” she said.

The commissioner urged the residents to take advantage of the mobile application and assured them that the Dapo Abiodun-led administration was putting measures in place to contain the disease.

She noted that the application can be assessed through either of the following websites – https://covid19.ogunhip.com/ or https://covid19.ogunstate.gov.ng/