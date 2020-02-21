Ohanaeze, PDP leaders hail Ugwuanyi on participatory democracy

…as party flags off LG chairmanship campaign amid jubilation

The leadership of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, on Thursday, joined stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in applauding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his peace and good governance initiatives and inclusive leadership style, which have entrenched participatory democracy in the state.

Speaking during the PDP State Flag-off of the Chairmanship Campaign in Ikem, the headquarters of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, ahead of the February 29 local council elections in the state, the State Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonna, who led a delegation of the organization to witness the event, said they are impressed with the good works of Gov. Ugwuanyi in the state.

Chief Ogbonna added that the governor’s penchant for peace and deep commitment to participatory democracy through wider consultation and consensus building, were responsible for the existing peace and security in the state.

He maintained that the governor’s uncommon leadership style also ensured the peace that exists in the State Assembly, describing the governor as a rare leader who does not segregate or hold grudges against anybody.

The Ohanaeze Chairman therefore called on residents of the state to support Gov. Ugwuanyi, stressing that “he is the kind of person we want”.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, who spoke on behalf of the members of the National Assembly from the state, extolled the leadership qualities of Gov. Ugwuanyi as a humble, visionary, hardworking and popular leader.

Senator Utazi disclosed that members of the National Assembly from Enugu State are solidly behind Gov. Ugwuanyi and will all be at the grand finale of the chairmanship campaign, next week, to demonstrate their solidarity and support for the governor and the party.

The senator, who was with the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji and his counterpart from Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Atigwe, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that his all inclusive leadership style and the ability to give everybody a sense of belonging are exceptional, revealing that “our people are very happy with your administration”.

He therefore urged the people of the state to come out en masse, on February 29, to vote for the PDP and its chairmanship and councillorship candidates in all the 17 LGAs and 260 electoral wards respectively.

Speaking on behalf of members of the State Assembly, who were present at the event, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, equally commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for inclusive governance style and commitment to peace and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state, in spite of the nation’s economic challenges.

The speaker stated that the governor as the leader of the PDP in the state “is leading us well”, disclosing: “that is why the party is waxing strong in the state”.

Ubosi also appreciated the state leadership of the party for the mobilization and huge turnout of party members and supporters at the rally, stating that the governor’s good works and uncommon leadership style will ensure victory for the party.

He pointed out that the participatory democracy entrenched by the governor was responsible for the caliber of persons who emerged as candidates of the party in the 17 local government areas of the state, stating that “they are the choice of the people”.

In his speech, the PDP state chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, stated that the party is alive in the state because of the remarkable achievements of the governor, who he said has kept faith with his campaign promises.

The chairman, who presented the party’s flags to the chairmanship candidates alongside their deputies, with the support of three former state chairmen of the party, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, Engr. Vita Abba and Chief Ikeje Asogwa, urged the electorate to “vote for PDP all the way”.

In his solidarity speech, Dr. Egumgbe, who spoke on behalf of former state chairmen of the party, maintained that “PDP in Enugu State is very much intact and our governor made it possible”.

He added that “he (Ugwuanyi) makes sure that those who worked for the party are rewarded”, saying: “the crowd here is because of the governor’s leadership style”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in his speech, thanked enthusiastic party members and supporters as well as the entire people of the state for their solidarity, goodwill, prayers and support and urged them to vote for PDP candidates in the forthcoming LG elections.

Dignitaries at the event include the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, members of the State Executive Committee of the Party, LG Party Chairmen, Transition Committee Chairmen of LGAs, State Executive Council (EXCO) members, among others.

Enugu State is in the hands of God!##