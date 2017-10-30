Ohaneze Ndigbo targets 2023 for presidency

An Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged its people living in the north to court more friends so as to actualise the Igbo’s quest to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023.

The call is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the 19 northern states and Abuja. The meeting, held in Minna, ended Sunday night.

The communique restated the group’s resolve to promote one indivisible Nigeria with equal opportunities for all and urged Igbo people resident in the north to live in harmony with their host communities.

It lauded the contributions of Mr John Nwodo, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, toward a united and prosperous Nigeria, and urged him to continue to defend the interest of the people.

The cultural group extended its hands of fellowship to other Igbo associations the world over and called for more unity in the pursuit of Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

44 chapters of the group, drawn from across the 19 states of the north, attended the meeting. – NAN.