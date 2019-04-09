Okorocha accuses INEC of bias in Imo elections

He described as false, the commission’s allegation that the returning officer for the Feb. 23 senatorial poll in the area allegedly announced the result under duress.

The governor, therefore, urged INEC to look into the confusion over the election results in some areas of the state.

He said: “Elections are over and we are now dealing with the aftermath characterising it.

“There was an allegation of duress but up till now, no one has been able to say who is guilty because the victim has stated that I never touched him.

“The police also reported that there was no duress and yet INEC has continued to withhold my certificate of return.

“It is clear that the Resident Electoral Commissioner was here on a mission to frustrate my efforts but he has only succeeded in delaying justice.

“It is also unfortunate that the Imo INEC allowed itself to be used as a weapon to destroy our democracy but we will not relax until the right thing is done.”

Okorocha further alleged that INEC flouted the law by issuing a certificate of return to the Governor-elect, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who, he said, won by a number of votes.

According to him, there should have been a rerun between Ihedioha and the Action Alliance (AA) candidate, Mr Uche Nwosu, since he did not win with a two-third majority.

“The candidate of the PDP did not win with two third majority because he won in 12 local government areas instead of 18 and yet INEC was quick to issue him the certificate of return.

“There was no balance, justice or fairness and it was glaring.

“The constitution clearly dictates there was no winner in section 179 (2b), which clearly says that in cases of victory by the number of votes there should be a rerun between the winner and the runner up.

“Going by this, there was no gubernatorial election in the state.

“The AA governorship candidate has petitioned the tribunal, and I pray justice will be done soon.”

Okorocha said that he would gladly hand over to the governor-elect on May and appealed for peace and tolerance in the state.

He urged the people to disregard allegations against him, describing them as propaganda.

He denied selling off any government property, saying that his administration did not take a loan of N17 billion and did not owe any bank as alleged by the PDP.

The governor also spoke on the need for Ndigbo to be given their rightful position in the nation’s scheme of things as an important component of Nigeria.