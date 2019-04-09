Senate confirms Paul Tarfa, 10 others as NEDC Chairman, board members

April 9, 2019 0

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of former military governor of Oyo state, Major-General Paul Tarfa (rtd) as Chairman of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

Also confirmed are 10 other nominees as members of the governing board of the Commission.

The confirmed NEDC board members include Mohammed Alkali, MD/CEO; Musa Yashi, ED, Humanitarian Services; Muhammed Jawa, ED, Admin and Finance; Omar Mohammed, ED Operation; and Mr Obasuke Mcdonald (South South).

Others are Asmau Mohammed (North West), Hon David Kente (North East), Hon. Benjamin Adanyi (North Central), Hon Olawale Oshun ( South West) and Dr T. Ekechi (South East).

