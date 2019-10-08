Ondo: Akeredolu sacks aide for congratulating deputy governor’s wife

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, sacked his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Mr Augustine Pelemo.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo.

The statement read, “This directive is with immediate effect and it underscores the need to instil sanity and nip in the bud divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the administration led by the governor.

“While wishing him well in his future endeavours, Mr governor further directs Pelemo to hand over every government property in his possession to the deputy chief of staff without further delay.”

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Pelemo was sacked as a result of the comments he made on Facebook while congratulating the wife of the deputy governor of the state, Mrs Ajewole Agboola, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

A source close to the government said the sacked aide the described deputy governor’s wife as “acting first lady.”

The source said, “He (Pelemo) wished the wife of the deputy governor, Mrs Agboola, a happy birthday, describing her as ‘acting first lady’ in his congratulatory message posted on Facebook. He must have described Mrs Agboola as the acting first lady when her husband is an acting governor.”

Pelemo on Sunday posted on his Facebook account “Happy birthday to the acting First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Ajewole Agbola Ajayi. Long may you live ma.”

The source said the development confirmed the ongoing cold war between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi.