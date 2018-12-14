Osinbajo, governors hold extended NEC today

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and state governors will hold an extended session of the National Economic Council (NEC) today (Friday).

The session, which will also be attended by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is in line with the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

A statement released by the VP’s office on Thursday said the meeting would focus on the human capital development programme of the the current administration hinged on “investment in our people.”

The session will be held at the Presidential Villa old Banquet Hall in Abuja.

“The Human Capital Development Programme is hinged on three main thematic areas, i.e. Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour Force Participation, while the programme has identified seven outcome areas and a considerable number of interventions designed to drive change nationwide,” the statement read in part.