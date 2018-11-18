Osun: I didn’t collect salary for eight years as governor — Aregbesola

The outgoing governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that he did not earn salaries throughout the eight years of his administration.

Aregbesola disclosed this during an interactive programme tagged ‘Ogbeni Till Day Break’ on Saturday in Osogbo.

The governor said since it was the state that was feeding him, fuelling his cars and provided him with accommodation, there was no need for him to be paid.

Aregbesola also said that he did not have bank accounts where money was kept in any part of the world.

He said,”I have not collected salaries since I became the governor of the state.

“The state feeds me, fuel my car and provided me accommodation. With all these, I don’t need money.

“I have no money and bank account anywhere .

” I have no house except the one I built before I became the governor.

“Anyone can go out there to investigate if I have bank accounts.”

Aregbesola who will handing over to the governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola on Nov. 27 said he would vacate the government house by Monday, Nov. 19.

He said that the decision to leave the government house earlier was to give his successor enough time to do necessary renovations.

When asked what his regrets were as a governor in the last eight years, he said he had no regrets.

He said, ”If you give me another four years to rule again, I will still do what I did before and I will not do anything differently.”

On his next political plans after office, Aregbesola said he was going to rest for awhile from politics.

“l had been in politics since my secondary school days. I have had been an absentee husband for many years because of politics but for now, I want to be with my wife,” Aregbesola said.

On his achievements, the governor said he was happy that his social investment programmes supported and transformed the lives of the people in the state.

He also said that the infrastructure development his administration embarked upon would continue to be a reference point in the state, adding that all the roads he built would last for the next 50 years.

Aregbesola, however described his successor as a silent achiever and a goal-getter expected to build on his legacies.

He said “Oyetola is not radical like me but he is a silent achiever.

“He contributed immensely to the success of my administration and I know he will do well in office.” – NAN.