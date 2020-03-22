Osun State bans church services, public gatherings

Osun state on Saturday night imposed a blanket ban on all public gatherings in the state, after the country reported a spike in coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the government said it has banned all public gathering under any banner or organisation.

“This in effect means there will be no church services tomorrow, March 22, 2020”, it said.

“This is in reaction to the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infected individuals, and its gradual spread to other States of the country.

“The State Government of Osun had initially announced a ban on public gatherings having 50 or more people, but today reviewed the position following the announcement of more confirmed cases by the Federal Ministry of Health.”