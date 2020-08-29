Over 12,400 COVID-19 victims yet to recover in Nigeria – NCDC

…new cases hit 53, 477

Over 12,400 victims of COVID-19 are yet to recover in Nigeria, according to the latest figures released Friday night by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Though confirmed cases of the coronavirus are plateauing in the country with just 160 on Friday, recovery rate have also been high.

As at Friday, 41,017 patients have been discharged out of 53,477 cases.

The FCT Abuja leads with 3,548 COVID-19 patients in hospital, out of total cases of 5,108.

It has the poorest rate of recovery.

In contrast, Lagos has discharged 15, 228 of its 18,083 cases, leaving just 2,653 in isolation centres.

Meanwhile, Nigeria recorded 160 more COVID-19 cases on Friday which take total infections in the country to 53, 477.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in the Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states.

However, Plateau topped the list with 44 cases while Lagos came second with 27 infections, followed by Katsina – 18, Edo – 15 and the FCT – 14.

Other states include Ondo – 10, Oyo – 9, Kwara – 6, Abia and Nasarawa – 4, Kano – 3, Ekiti and Kaduna – 2, Kebbi, and Ogun – 1.

The death toll stands at 1,011 since the initial outbreak of the disease in February.