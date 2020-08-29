Obaseki condoles with Sanwo-Olu, Lagos govt over helicopter crash

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has condoled his Lagos State counterpart Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the people of the state over the unfortunate helicopter crash in Ikeja axis of the state, which claimed two lives and left one person injured.

The governor, in a statement, commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the two dead victims of the crash.

According to him, “I condole with the government and people of Lagos State over the unfortunate helicopter crash in the Ikeja axis of the state, which claimed two lives. Our prayers are with the families of the departed soul and we pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I send condolences to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team, who are doing everything possible to manage the situation and bring comfort to the families of the deceased.”