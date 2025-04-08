The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has expressed concern over the ‘unwarranted’ killings of about 60 people in Bokkos Local Government Area of the Plateau state.

The JNI in a statement by its Secretariat General, Professor Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said if not managed, the attack could lead to anarchy, describing the attacks as ‘very depressing after experiencing relative stability and peace on the Plateau’.

According to the statement, “The JNI under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has monitored very closely the security relapse on the Plateau and condemns in its entirety the attempted return to the former dark-days of bloodbath. As we have always stated, human life is sacred and should be treated as such.

“The recent killing spree in Bokkos is worrisome and we fear that the way things are going, if not well-managed, it could lead to anarchy. Therefore, Government should rise to the occasion and act decisively, as human lives seem to mean nothing anymore in Nigeria and it portrays Nigeria and Nigerians wrongly to the comity of Nations.

“JNI reiterates that criminals must not be emboldened in whatever disguise and acts of criminalities be adequately penalised.”

The statement continued, “In a related development, this morning the BBC Hausa Service reported the killing of 16 people in Augie Local Government Area, in Kebbi State, and about 50 people including women and children were kidnapped in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State. For how long would these repeated incidences continue to occur uninterrupted? Isn’t it time that Nigerians and the security agents are more proactive, instead of reactive?

“It is with utmost concern that the JNI calls on security agencies to intensify efforts in fishing out the culprits and they be dealt with in accordance to the existing laws of the land. Similarly, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), as well as the Plateau, Kebbi and Katsina State Governments, to as a matter of utmost urgency intensify efforts in enhancing intelligence gathering and prompt dissemination and appropriate usage, as well as increase security measures and support security men in discharging their responsibility.

“Be as it may, we call on all to propagate peace, equity and justice, for no one has the right of living over and above the other citizens in NIGERIA. Moreover, we cannot be humans without humanity.

“Lastly, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, commiserates with the immediate families and the affected state governments and prays for Allah’s apt intervention of the security situation of our dear country.”