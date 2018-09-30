Plateau killings: Govt relaxes dusk-to-dawn curfew

The Plateau State Government on Saturday announced the relaxation of its dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas.

The spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the curfew which was from dusk to dawn had been reviewed from 10pm to 6am.

The government in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, said the decision followed security reports on the relative peace in the affected areas.

He said, “The dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Plateau State government has been relaxed from 10pm to 6am. The relaxation came following security reports on the relative peace in the affected areas.

“Twenty four hours ago, a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on Jos North and Jos South local government areas following disturbances within Jos and its environs which led to the imposition of the curfew.”