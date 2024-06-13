Former Nigerian champions Heartland FC of Owerri have been relegated to the Nigeria National League for the third time in their history after losing 4-1 against Remo Stars during a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match-day 36 game in Ikenne on Wednesday.

They returned to the second tier just one season after they were promoted back to the top flight.

Rooted 19th in the NPFL table with just 35 points before the game, Heartland needed a win against their title-chasing hosts to keep their hopes of surviving the drop alive, but Remo wasted no time in piling more misery on their visitors courtesy of a brace from Stanley Joseph plus other goals from Franck Mawuena and Jide Fatokun.

The Naze Millionaires struggled for the most part of the season, which saw them embroiled in a managerial crisis. Current Sunshine Stars coach Kennedy Boboye took charge of the team for six games in November 2023, before the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, ordered the reinstatement of former coach Christian Obi.

They have only been able to win eight matches this season, playing 11 draws as well as 17 defeats.

Heartland were first relegated in 2016 while their second relegation was in the 2021/22 season.

Established in 1976 as Spartans FC before being renamed Iwuanyanwu Nationale from 1985 to 2006, Heartland won four straight NPFL titles from 1987 to 1990.

They also reached the finals of the 1988 African Cup of Champions Clubs and the 2009 CAF Champions League.