Residents of Oke Egan in the Ilogbo-Eremi area of Badagry, Lagos State, were thrown into shock on Friday after the body of a sexagenarian woman, Victoria Adegoke, was found abandoned in a nearby bush.

PUNCH Metro learnt from community sources on Sunday that the deceased was allegedly found naked and was suspected of having been raped and strangled before her body was dragged into the bush.

One of the photographs showed what appeared to be marks indicating that the victim’s hands had been tied by her assailants.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the incident, said Adegoke, believed to be in her 60s and a grandmother, was found around 6:10am on Friday.

He told our correspondent that the deceased had attended a programme at The Joy of Christ Ministry, popularly known as Ayo Jesu Church.

According to the source, Adegoke was allegedly ambushed by some hoodlums while returning home in the early hours of the day.

“The deceased is someone I know. Her daughter stays abroad. She went to church last Tuesday and had been there for some time because they were holding a programme that ended four days ago.

“She later stayed with one of her siblings who lives close to the church. It was while she was returning home around six in the morning that she was reportedly attacked.

“The suspects removed her clothes and underwear. They strangled her and also took her phone. Her ATM card and Bible were found at the scene,” the source said.

Another resident who identified himself only as Adeola described the incident as shocking, questioning why an elderly woman would be subjected to such brutality.

“She should be between 65 and 68 years old. Passersby found her body inside the bush and reported the matter at the police post in Ilogbo-Eremi.

“The police are aware of the incident and should be able to track the assailants through the woman’s stolen phone,” the resident said.

A community member, who also requested anonymity for fear of attack, described the area of the incident as notorious for violent crimes.

“The community is along the boundary between Lagos and Ogun states and is known for criminal activities. This is not the first time such a crime has happened here.

In fact, this would be about the fourth such incident reported in the area.

“The place is prone to violence, so people have to be careful. She was a grandmother, not a young woman. She was found naked, and it was when the police arrived that her body was covered. Her pants had been removed, which suggested she was raped,” the source added.

When contacted on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Abimbola Adebisi, did not respond to calls or a WhatsApp message sent to his line at the time of this report.

This is not the first time a disturbing incident has been reported in Badagry. In November 2025, the corpse of an unidentified man was discovered in front of a filling station in the Seme area of the town.

The discovery was first reported by CityMood Badagry, a local social media news platform.

The deceased was found lying face-up, wearing what appeared to be a white top with black stripes, with parts of his chest and neck visibly exposed.