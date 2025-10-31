The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered a thorough investigation into a viral video alleging that a privately owned hotel in Irete, Owerri West Local Government Area, is being used as a hideout for kidnapping and organ harvesting.

Danjuma also invited the owner of the hotel and the yet-to-be-identified maker of the viral video for questioning.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday evening by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye.

It was gathered that the video, which surfaced early Friday morning, showed footage of the hotel and its owner’s photograph, alleging that unsuspecting guests were kidnapped and had their organs harvested.

The narrator also warned members of the public and holidaymakers against patronising the hotel and others allegedly involved in similar activities.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered an in-depth investigation into a viral video in which a yet-to-be-identified young man accused the owner of H&C Hotel, Irete, in Owerri West LGA, Mr. Allwell Onyedikachi Mmaduabuchi, of being involved in kidnapping and organ harvesting in the state.

“The hotel owner has been invited by the police for questioning, while efforts are ongoing to locate and invite the individual who made the allegations to substantiate his claims with credible evidence that will aid the ongoing investigation.”

According to the police, the command will make the outcome of the investigation public once concluded.

“The Imo State Police Command assures the public that the case is receiving utmost attention, and all necessary investigative actions are being taken to ascertain the authenticity of the information contained in the viral video. The outcome will be made public upon conclusion of the inquiry,” the statement added.

Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), urged residents to remain calm, assuring that the police are committed to public safety, transparency, and the rule of law.

“The Command remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice without fear or favour, and maintaining public confidence in its commitment to safety and transparency. The Command is on top of the situation,” he said.

