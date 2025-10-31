The United States Embassy in Lagos has stated that visas granted by the country to foreign nationals are based on privilege, not a right.

The US Consulate in Lagos made this clarification on Thursday in response to an inquiry regarding the revocation of the visa of Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

In an email response to our correspondent on Thursday, the Consulate noted that it could not discuss the details of the particular visa for confidentiality reasons.

“Under U.S. law, visa records are generally confidential. We will not discuss the details of this individual visa case,” the US Nigeria Mission spokesperson said.

The US Nigeria Mission added that visas could be revoked at any time at the discretion of the US government, noting that they are a privilege.

“Visas are a privilege, not a right. Every country, including the United States, can determine who enters its borders. Visas may be revoked at any time, at the discretion of the U.S. government, whenever circumstances warrant,” the Mission said in an email responding to The PUNCH.

Soyinka had, during a media parley on Tuesday in Lagos, announced the revocation of his B1/B2 visa by the US Embassy.

The 91-year-old world-acclaimed writer told journalists at Kongi’s Harvest, Freedom Park, that he should not be expected in the US by anyone, as he currently has no visa.

Addressing the media at the parley titled “Unending Saga: Idi Amin in Whiteface,” Soyinka said the notice of revocation was communicated to him by the US Consulate General in Lagos, in a letter dated October 23, 2025.

“It is necessary for me to hold this press conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time.

I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me,” the author, playwright, and poet told journalists at the upper chamber of the art gallery.

Soyinka, who is a staunch critic of US President Donald Trump, stressed that he did not know the basis for the revocation of his visa.

While pondering over the revocation of his visa, the renowned writer said he could not recall any offence by committed by him that could have warranted the decision to revoke his visa.

“I’ve started looking back—have I ever misbehaved towards the United States of America? Do I have a history? Have I been convicted? Have I gone against the law anywhere?” he wondered.

He, however, said he recalled two minor incidents that happened years ago, wondering if they were connected to the present action.

Soyinka said, “And I remembered finally, two instances, which I want to make public now in case it is brought up later on.

“I remember pleading guilty at the airport one day. I was landing in Chicago. It was my first major production in the United States. We were in rehearsals at the time. And the night before, I had to dash to London and then return for rehearsals.

“I had gone to an Indian restaurant in London, and as usual, when I go to cold wintry countries, I always carry peppers with me. At that restaurant, when I was leaving, I put a few green chilies in my pockets just to keep me going when I got back to Chicago. I forgot to declare those chilies.

“So, I’m warning you now that you may learn that I was convicted for carrying some small chilies. At the airport, they wanted to charge me to court, but they said I could plead guilty and pay a fine. I think I remember paying about $25 or so. So, that’s one possible crime that could have been dug up. I had forgotten all about it, quite frankly, that’s my fault. That’s one.”

He added, “Two, the American Society of African Culture had an international conference some years ago, just in the early 70s, I’m not good with dates. It took place in the American Hotel, Atlanta. And, I had a confrontation with the police (over) some racist conduct by the receptionist, which led to the police being called. And this policeman came and was trying to throw his weight around. So, I could be convicted, if you like, for, shall we say, disobeying orders from law officers of the US. This was at least 30 years ago.”

“So, ladies and gentlemen, these are the only two crimes I can consider myself guilty of in all the decades I’ve been going to the United States.”

Soyinka said he did not think the two incidents were the reasons for the revocation of his visa.

According to the letter addressed to him, the US Consulate stated that the Nobel laureate’s non-immigrant visa “has been revoked pursuant to the authority contained in the U.S. Department of State regulations 22 CFR 41.122 and is no longer valid for application for entry into the United States. Additional information became available after the visa below was issued. This revocation refers only to the visa listed below.”

The Consulate further requested Soyinka to bring his visa to the Lagos Embassy “for physical cancellation,” a request the Nobel laureate described as humorous, asking if anyone in the audience would volunteer to deliver it on his behalf.

“If you have plans to travel to the United States, you must apply again to re-establish your qualifications for a new non-immigrant visa,” the letter, issued by the NIV Section of the Consulate, added.

Soyinka’s visa was issued on April 2, 2024, in Lagos, according to the letter.

Best known as a playwright, Soyinka won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986. He had lived abroad, primarily in the US, for a long time, where he held professorships at several universities, according to The Nobel Prize.

Soyinka’s visa revocation has sparked fresh conversations about recent steps taken by the US to curb migrant influx into the country, especially from Africa.