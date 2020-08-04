Police nab soldiers, other suspects of Ebonyi bullion van robbery

The police have arrested seven suspects, including serving and dismissed soldiers, for the alleged attack on a bullion van that lead to the death of four policemen in Ebonyi State last week.

The bullion van was attacked on July 29 on its way to Enugu State, and the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Recovered from the suspects were explosives, one GPMG, six riffles, 51 AK-47 magazines, 1,620 rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, breaking instruments and charms.

A police source disclosed yesterday that: “During a serious manhunt by IRT detectives with technical intelligence support from TIU, one Alfred Robinson, aged 45, was arrested on August 1, with arms and ammunition recovered from him.”

The police source continued that during intensive follow-up, six more gang members were arrested by the IRT detectives within 24 hours. He gave their names as: Sunday (aka Sunny); SGT Ayeni Samuel, 43, a serving soldier currently attached to Command Day Secondary School, Nigeria Army Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos; CPL Emeka Harrison, 33, a dismissed soldier who until his dismissal was attached to 7 Division Garrison, Maiduguri, Borno State; Emeka Illo, 37, sponsor of the gang; Abuchi Elijah (aka Chime), 27, an informant; and Ibaniforio Ekene, 38.



“Recovered from the six suspected hoodlums arrested on August 2, with intent to perfect a planned bank robbery in Asaba this week, include a Lexus 350 SUV with number plate AGL 267 FN containing 136 rounds of K2 ammunition, five K2 magazines, 12 locally-made bombs, one KPT power tool angle grinder, two hammer, one cutter and assorted charms.

“The suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the bullion van robbery in Ebonyi State, where four policemen were killed and many other armed robberies/kidnappings across the south-east and south-south regions. The suspects also confessed that four out of the rifles recovered belonged to the policemen they killed during the robberies. The suspects are assisting the police with information on how to arrest other gang members who are on the run.”