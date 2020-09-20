Police place N5m bounty on Ekiti kidnap kingpin

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared a man, Samuel Oguntoyinbo, wanted for his alleged involvement in a series of bank robberies and kidnappings in the state and its environs.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo, said, “Ogunyoyinbo, who is now a fugitive, allegedly perpetrated a series of heinous crimes in Ekiti.”

The police commissioner, in a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Saturday titled, ‘Wanted person’ stated that there was a N5m reward for anybody with information that could lead to the arrest of the wanted person popularly known as ‘Eleven or Bado.’

He said the wanted person “is suspected to have masterminded different bank robberies and kidnappings in Ekiti and Ondo states.