Police promote 41,863 officers in 19 months

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed that 41,863 officers and men across various ranks have been promoted since January 2019 when he assumed office.

Adamu disclosed this at the decoration ceremony of 10 newly promoted senior police officers at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

He noted that the promotions were guided by the principles of seniority and merit, which he said was reflective of their record of discipline and invaluable experience.

Adamu said the capacity of the human assets of any organisation, particularly at strategic management level was fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

The IG said, “Since my assumption of office in January 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the force across different ranks have been promoted to their next ranks.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, commended the IGP for “the innovative and revolutionary style he has introduced since his appointment.”