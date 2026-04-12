Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday paid an unscheduled visit to Maiduguri to commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the Borno State Government following a fresh terrorist attack that claimed the life of Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and several officers and soldiers.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima, who visited on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the gallant officers, describing their sacrifice as a painful reminder of the cost of securing the nation.

Addressing troops and government officials during the visit, Shettima paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, noting that their courage and dedication to duty would never be forgotten.

“These men wore the uniform for all of us. They stood to protect our communities, our families, and the future of our children. Their courage reminds us that peace and security often come at a very high cost,” the Vice President said.

He assured the military of the Federal Government’s unwavering support in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other security threats, stressing that the administration remains resolute in its commitment to restoring lasting peace across the country.

Shettima further conveyed President Tinubu’s directive that security agencies intensify efforts to track down perpetrators of the attack, vowing that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“Criminals will have no hiding place under this administration,” he declared.