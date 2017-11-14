Related Articles
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), condoling with Senator Gil Nnaji (right), and his family members during the requiem mass for Princess Anne Nnenna Nnaji (late wife of the senator), at Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, yesterday.
November 10, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left), receiving a book from the former president of Nigeria and chairman of The Brenthurst Foundation , Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (right);the CEO of the foundation, Dr. Greg Mills (2nd left); and an associate of the foundation, Dickie Davis (2nd right); during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
November 6, 2017