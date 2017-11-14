Breaking: Buhari arrives Ebonyi on board State Visit

November 14, 2017 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ebonyi State on a State Visit.

The president arrived onboard helicopter NAF 540.

￼The helicopter landed at the Army Barracks, Nkwagu in Abakaliki around 11:20am and the President was received by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, his deputy Eric Kelechi Igwe and the Minister of Solid Minerals, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim former governor Sam Egwu among others.

He was received by jubilant crowd with different traditional dances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Ikoyi whistle-blower would have run mad if we paid early – Presidency

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), says the Federal Government does not want the whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of the N13bn in an Ikoyi apartment to run mad ...