Breaking: Buhari arrives Ebonyi on board State Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ebonyi State on a State Visit.

The president arrived onboard helicopter NAF 540.

￼The helicopter landed at the Army Barracks, Nkwagu in Abakaliki around 11:20am and the President was received by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, his deputy Eric Kelechi Igwe and the Minister of Solid Minerals, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others included former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim former governor Sam Egwu among others.

He was received by jubilant crowd with different traditional dances.