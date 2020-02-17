Protesters storm APC secretariat, demand Oshiomhole’s sacking

Many protesters have stormed the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress to demand the sack of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The protesters under the aegis of the APC Young Stakeholders stormed the party headquarters at 11:00am.

They carried various placards with inscriptions such as ‘Oshiomhole Must Go’, ‘Oshiomhole go home’, and ‘We are tired of loosing’ among others.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Mathias Omikpa, said the APC young stakeholders were tired of recording reversals of their victories on account of alleged tardiness of the party chairman.

He said, “It is time for Oshiomhole to go, we are tired of this downward trend. The National Chairman has brought nothing but misfortunes to our party from Zamfara to Rivers now Bayelsa. We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene.” Punch

Details later…