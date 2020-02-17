BREAKING: Court bars INEC from deregistering 31 political parties

February 17, 2020 0

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja has restrained Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties.

Justice Chikere, in her ruling, said having failed to counter the application by the applicants, the affected political parties had the legal right which must be protected.

In an interlocutory motion with suit number: FHC//ABJ/ CS/444/19 between Advanced Congress of Democratic (ACD) and 2 others Vs. Attorney General of the Federation and another (INEC), the applicants had on Oct. 30, 2019, approached the court.

INEC had, on Feb. 6, deregistered 74 political parties . (NAN)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Court orders arrest of ex-Customs boss Dikko

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the arrest of a former Comptroller ...