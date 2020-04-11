PRP tasks Buhari on transparency of COVID-19 disbursements

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to account for how N2.5 billion was disbursed to Nigerians to ameliorate their sufferings as a result of the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The party led by elder statesman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa and other progressive elements said the pledge of N20,000 each to 2.6 million vulnerable Nigerians was still a mirage despite claims that N2.5 billion has been disbursed.

According to a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abdul Gombe, the “sharing of N20,000 to 2.6 million Nigerians by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management within four days has been found by the PRP as very hard to believe and we consider the action fraudulent which need to be urgently addressed by the President Muhammadu Buhari government elected on the mantra of probity and accountability.”

The party urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ask the Minister of Humanitarian Services and Disaster Management to immediately tell Nigerians the names and the location of the 2.6 million Nigerians given N20,000 each, the methodology used in the disbursement of the said fund and if it came from the public till, when it was appropriated to the said Ministry by the National Assembly in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.

“Should the Ministry fail to give Nigerians the answers, we will ask and continue to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to order prove of this payment as well as the questionable disbursement of the loans to 18,200 Nigerians granted by National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) notwithstanding the feeble attempt made recently by His Special Assistant on Social Investment in response to the justifiable questions raised by the National Assembly on these loans to answer some grey areas on the source of funds used and disbursement of the loans,” Gombe said.