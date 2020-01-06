Publish your assets – SERAP tells Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 36 states governors to publish their assets within seven days or face legal action.

SERAP in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request signed by Kolawole Oluwadare its deputy director, said the non-public disclosure of assets by the public officials “seriously undermines the effectiveness and integrity of the constitutional and statutory obligations to submit asset declarations, especially given that declarations are designed to curb grand corruption.”

“Clarify within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter, if you have had any reason to review and update the asset declarations submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and to provide the summary of any such review; failing which we will take all appropriate legal action to compel you to comply with our request. The summary of assets to be disclosed include, where applicable, the following: savings and other liquid assets, immovable property,shares and actions in any private and public companies; property purchased by way of tender from any public-law entities and information about businesses owned.”

In 2015, President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo declared their assets in September, barely four months after assuming office in May 29. Some state governor also declaration of their assets. SERAP urged public officers to “provide information on summary of the assets, specifically property and income, contained in asset declaration forms submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) since assumption of office.”