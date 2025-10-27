Senator Ned Nwoko has said that peace will return to the South-East region if the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is released, stressing that his continued incarceration is unjust and has contributed to the lingering crisis in the region.

In an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District emphasised that addressing the grievances of the South-East requires both equity and justice.

According to him, two key steps—creating an additional state for the region and releasing Kanu—would significantly ease tensions and restore calm.

“Nnamdi Kanu has been in custody for some time now. I believe that he has been held unjustly.

“If you want to get him tried and convicted, get on with it, you know. But this is a guy who has been held unjustly,” Nwoko said.

He added, “By the time you do these two things, I am almost certain that peace will return to the South-East.”

He noted that the perceived marginalisation of the region, particularly the fact that it remains the only geopolitical zone in Nigeria with five states, has fueled discontent among its youths.

“The South-East is the only zone in Nigeria that has five states. Was it done intentionally to undermine them? Of course, yes.

“From engaging the youths, it became obvious that if a step is taken in creating one state to bring it on par with other zones, then something meaningful would have been done for them,” the senator added.

Nwoko disclosed that he had previously met with President Bola Tinubu to discuss ways to resolve insecurity in the South-East, including the need for fairness and inclusion through state creation.

“Almost just over a year ago, I had a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where I discussed the problems of the South-East — the insecurity, and what could be done to address it. He knows the problems and also has an idea. The whole idea is that there should be some level of equity extended to the Igbos of the South-East by having an additional state,” Nwoko said.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Constitution Review has approved the creation of an additional state in the South-East geo-political zone.

According to a statement issued by the media unit of the committee, the resolution was reached on Saturday at a two-day retreat in Lagos, where lawmakers reviewed 55 proposals for state creation across the country.

Nwoko expressed satisfaction that progress was being made on the matter, noting that the approval aligns with the equity and inclusion he has long advocated.

“It wasn’t going to be an easy task to create a new state, but it is doable, and I’m happy that we have come this far, ” he added.

He explained that the lack of parity in the number of states among Nigeria’s geopolitical zones contributes to the sense of exclusion felt by the South-East.

“The problem in the South-East is very different from what is in the North-East or North-West. The problem has to do with the perceived injustice by successive governments,” Nwoko said.

Nwoko further stated that many young people in the region are willing to embrace peace if they feel respected and included.

“I have spoken to so many youths from the South-East, and they have assured me that they are prepared to be engaged by the leadership.

“They don’t want to die. They want to go back to school, to their jobs. All they want is some level of respect and acknowledgement by the government of Nigeria,” Nwoko concluded.

In an unrelated discussion, when asked about his marital issues with actress Regina Daniels, he simply said, “Everything is in control.”