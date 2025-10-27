The Peoples Democratic Party has announced the postponement of the screening of aspirants for its 2025 Elective National Convention, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, the exercise was put on hold due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Fintiri noted that a new date for the screening would be communicated to all aspirants and party members in due course, adding that the committee regretted any inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

“A new date will be communicated once fixed. The NCOC regrets any inconvenience caused by the postponement.

“All aspirants and members of our Party should note the foregoing and be guided accordingly,” the statement added.

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to conducting a credible and hitch-free national convention.

The party will hold its 2025 Elective National Convention between November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

PDP, in a statement issued on October 25, 2025, named a 13-member National Convention Screening Committee to vet aspirants for national offices ahead of the convention.

According to the statement by the party’s National Convention Organising Committee and signed by its Chairman, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who is also the Governor of Adamawa State, the screening exercise will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The committee will be chaired by a former Ondo State governorship candidate and respected legal luminary, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

The postponement comes a few hours after a key member of the party and former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, declared his intention to contest for the position of national chairman.

This was even after the northern PDP stakeholders had earlier endorsed former Minister Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as their consensus candidate for the chairmanship role.

But some factions of PDP, including those allied to Lamido and another senior leader, Nyesom Wike, have rejected Turaki’s endorsement, arguing that the process lacked proper consultation, indicating growing tensions within the party, which has, over the mont,h seen its key members resign.