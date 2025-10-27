The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, abandoned his earlier plan to call witnesses in his ongoing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu is being prosecuted on seven counts of terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

On Friday, Kanu had prayed the court for an adjournment after informing the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, that his former legal team, led by a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), had yet to release his case file to him.

Meanwhile, Kanu had earlier expressed his readiness to open his defence in a written application to the court, in which he indicated his intention to call witnesses and requested the issuance of witness summons.

However, at the resumed hearing on Monday, Kanu told the court that upon reviewing the case file, he had concluded that there was no valid charge against him.

He argued that since he believed the charges were unlawful and that the prosecution had failed to establish any case, there was no need for him to proceed with his defence.

In response, the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, directed Kanu to file a written address formally stating his position and to serve the prosecution accordingly.

Justice Omotosho further advised the IPOB leader to consult experts in criminal law to understand the possible legal implications of his decision.

The judge thereafter adjourned the case to November 4, 5, and 6 for the adoption of final written addresses, based either on Kanu’s position that no case had been established against him or for him to proceed with his defence if he decides otherwise.