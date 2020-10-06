Robbers raid Benue priest’s residence, seek forgiveness during attack

Suspected armed robbers, on Monday, invaded the residence of a Catholic priest in Makurdi, Benue State, Rev. Fr. Solomon Ukeyima, and robbed him.

The priest, who is in charge of the St. Augustine’s Parish, Demekpe, in the Makurdi Catholic Diocese, said one of the robbers kept begging for forgiveness as he was picking different items from the parish house.

Fr. Ukeyima said the operation lasted less than an hour, adding that the robbers shot in the air as they scaled the fence into the residence.

The priest added that the robbers were calm throughout the operation and that one of them spoke impeccable English.

“I love the confidence and the calmness in them. One of them, for anything he picked, he would say forgive us father,” Fr. Ukeyima stated.

He said the robbers broke into his bedroom around 2am, having scaled the perimeter fence to the parish house.

The priest added that the robbers did not cover their faces, but he could not recognise them.

He said the robbers went away with the thanksgiving offerings of four families on Sunday, offertory, phones, footwear, sound system and some drinks.

Fr. Ukeyima asked for prayers for the robbers to change from their evil ways, adding that he had since forgiven them.

“I have forgiven them and I ask others to also pray for them. They are young people. There was one of them that was speaking impeccable English. Let them make a complete U-turn and put to good use the talent that they have,” the priest said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive information from the Divisional Police Officer of the area about the incident