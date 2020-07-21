Senate confirms Prof. Danbatta as EVC of NCC

Senate had confirmed Prof Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), for another five-year term.

Prof. Danbatta was confirmed following the consideration of a report presented at the floor of the Upper Chambers by Senator Opeyemei Bamidele, a member of the Senate Committee on Communications.

Danbatta was screened by the Committee earlier following a letter sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari about two weeks ago.

The EVC who demonstrated his deep knowledge of the industry, extensively discussed his scorecard since he assumed office as the EVC of NCC on August 4, 2015, following which the Committee members applauded him for his sterling performance and exceptional leadership qualities which, they said had helped in accelerating the growth of the telecoms sector.

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, had indicated that President Buhari granted approval of the reappointment of Professor Danbatta as part of efforts to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

Prof. Danbatta was appointed the EVC in August 2015.