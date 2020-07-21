Only Buhari can decide service chiefs sacking, says Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday said the appointment and sacking of service chiefs remained the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said this in a statement titled “Service chiefs: Position of Presidency on resolution by the Senate.”

He was responding to the Senate which on Tuesday asked the nation’s heads of armed forces to step aside following the killings of soldiers currently fighting insurgency and banditry in some parts of northern Nigeria.