The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, dismissed claims circulating in sections of social media that the National Assembly has approved the creation of new states.

Speaking during plenary in response to concerns raised by Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), Akpabio clarified that, although the Constitution Review Committee has received over 42 proposals for state creation, none have passed through the full legislative process.

“I have seen over 42 proposals, but not one has gone through full deliberation. The process of creating a state is very rigorous and has not been completed in any instance,” he said.

He warned communities against organising meetings or mobilisation efforts over proposed states that have not been legally established, stressing that no new state has been approved by the Senate.

Akpabio urged Nigerians to rely only on official statements from the National Assembly concerning constitution amendments and related issues.

Meanwhile, the Senate has scheduled a special session for Wednesday to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The session would see the lawmakers reflect on Buhari’s contributions to Nigeria’s development.